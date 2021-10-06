China turns to stranded Australian coal to combat power crunch -trade

Article content SINGAPORE — China is releasing Australian coal from bonded storage, despite a nearly year-long unofficial import ban on the fuel, as it scrambles to ease a national power crunch stemming from a coal shortage, traders familiar with the matter said. The power crisis in the world’s top consumer of coal comes as strong demand from manufacturers, industry and households has pushed prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs. An estimated one million tonnes of Australian coal have stayed in bonded warehouses along China’s coast for months, uncleared by customs after Beijing’s unofficial ban last October, a trading executive said.

Article content “Some of the Australian coal stuck at Chinese ports started to be released at the end of last month…though many of those (cargoes) had already been diverted to markets like India,” said the trader, based in eastern China. A second trader said the release from bonded storage would start this week. Top economic planner the National Development and Reform Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. While China has urged top miners to boost output and told power operators to step up coal imports in “an orderly manner” so as to ease the supply squeeze, it has refrained from directly resuming imports from Australia, formerly its number two supplier after Indonesia. However, at one million tonnes, or the equivalent of just one day of China’s coal imports, the stocks release will do little to quench the market’s thirst for coal.