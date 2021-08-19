Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BEIJING — China plans to set up a state pension company with registered capital of 11.15 billion yuan ($1.72 billion), a filing by the Insurance Association of China showed on Thursday.

Seventeen bank-affiliated wealth management units, insurers and state institutions will take stakes in the company, whose largest shareholders include the wealth management units of China’s big five banks, each with a stake of 8.97%.

The new company will manage commercial pension funds, and entrust yuan or foreign currency-denominated assets to other asset managers for the purpose of retirement, the filing showed. ($1=6.4928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)