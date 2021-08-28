China to ‘maintain a high-pressure situation’ on crypto, official says By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
China has reportedly doubled down on its crypto crackdown with a public reminder stating that (BTC) and other digital currencies “are not legal tender and have no actual value.”
In a local media briefing, Yin Youping, the deputy director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), said the central bank will maintain a “high-pressure situation” and continue to crack down on digital currency-related transactions.
