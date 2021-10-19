China to issue US dollar bonds in four tranches of up to 30 years – term sheet

Article content

China will issue dollar-denominated, multi-tranche bonds in tenors of three, five, 10 and 30 years, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Finance mandated 14 banks on Monday for the issuance, which, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, is expected to raise about $4 billion.

Initial price guidance for the offering is 35 basis points over Treasuries for the three-year tranche, 45 basis points on the five-year tranche, 55 basis points on the 10-year tranche and 85 basis points on the 30-year tranche, the term sheet showed.