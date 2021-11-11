China to allow social, sustainable development Panda bond issuance

Article content

SHANGHAI — China will allow foreign issuers to issue social and sustainable development Panda bonds in the country’s interbank market in a pilot scheme, a market regulator said on Thursday, without providing specific details.

The National Association of Financial Market Insitutional Investors, a self-regulatory body under the central bank, said the move would help to guide financial resources to support environmental and social sustainable development and boost the global status of China’s bond market.

Panda bonds are yuan-denominated bonds issued by foreign borrowers.

