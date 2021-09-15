China tells banks Evergrande won’t be able to pay interest due Sept 20

(Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development has told major banks that Evergrande will not be able to make loan interest payments due Sept. 20, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Evergrande, the country’s No.2 property developer, is still in talks with banks on the possibility of extending payments and rolling over some loans, Bloomberg reported, adding that the housing ministry has convened a meeting with banks this week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.