China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other – media

SHANGHAI — China’s industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other’s website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time.

The ministry said it may have to resort to other measures if the firms did not comply, the newspaper said.