Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

SHANGHAI — China Telecom Corp opened at 4.79 yuan in its Shanghai debut, compared with its offering price of 4.53 yuan.

The Chinese telecom giant had raised 47.1 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) in its Shanghai offering. (Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)