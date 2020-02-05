China takes drastic measures against coronavirus coverage as cases increase

SHANGHAI – As the amount of coronavirus infections in China continues to increase without any sign of slowing down, the communist government has repressed the media and the Internet, signaling an effort to control the narrative about a crisis that has become once challenge in a generation for leaders in Beijing.
Chinese health officials said Thursday that 563 people had died from the virus, compared to 490 people the day before, and that there were 28,018 confirmed cases of infection. Thousands more cases are reported every day, and many Chinese fear that the spread of the virus will not be properly controlled.
With frustrations across the country, China's leaders appear to be strengthening information controls after a brief period in which news organizations were able to thoroughly report on the crisis, and many negative comments about the official response They were left uncensored online.
In recent days, state media and more commercial media have been told to focus on positive stories about virus relief efforts, according to three people from Chinese news organizations who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal directives.
Internet platforms have eliminated a series of articles that suggest deficiencies in the Chinese government's response or that are negative about the outbreak.
Local officials have also taken strong action against what they call online "rumors,quot; about the virus. The Ministry of Public Security of China praised this week these efforts, which have continued even after a person who was reprimanded for spreading rumors turned out to be a doctor who gave the alarm about the first cases of the disease.
The Chinese government has changed its strategy for information control in response to the changing nature of public discontent, said King-wa Fu, an associate professor at the Center for Journalism and Media Studies at the University of Hong Kong.
In the early days of the crisis, the online vitriol had mainly addressed local authorities. Now, more of the anger is directed at top-level leadership, and there seems to be more of everything, he said.
Late last month, for example, after The New England Journal of Medicine published a research paper on the first cases of the virus, Chinese web users pounced on the fact that several of the authors worked for the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, saying they should have been informing the public , not promoting their research careers.
"I understand now," wrote one person on the Weibo social platform. "The purpose of the C.D.C. all the time was to publish research papers."
"I am so angry that I run out of words," wrote another.
Later, the researchers said that all their information about infections had already been made public before the document was written.
At this point, Professor Fu said, greater censorship "would not stop the frustration of the public."
The rapid increase in the number of infections and deaths from the new virus has put renewed pressure on senior leadership in China. Hospitals near the center of the epidemic have been overwhelmed and people with flu-like symptoms have been rejected. Many cases have not been diagnosed due to the shortage of test kits.
Even so, the number of people in China who are recovering is also increasing. And on Wednesday, a Chinese health expert attributed the large increase in the number of confirmed cases to the fact that hospitals had been able to diagnose the virus more quickly. The number of suspicious cases has decreased for the same reason, said the expert, Li Xingwang, at an official press conference.
The new restrictions on information seemed to have been put in place earlier this week, when Xi and other senior officials said at a meeting that "they would strengthen control over online media,quot; as one of several measures to maintain social stability.
After the meeting, a senior official from China's central propaganda department told the state television channel CCTV that his department had sent more than 300 journalists to head the epidemic in Wuhan and its surrounding province, Hubei.
The official, Zhang Xiaoguo, said the department would make publicity of the government's prevention and control campaign a "top priority."
It was not clear if the 300 journalists included those who were already reporting in Hubei, or if they would be newcomers. It was also not clear which news organizations they would represent. The propaganda department did not respond to a fax requesting comments.
The effort has encountered some sarcasm in social networks.
"The positive energy is coming to an end," wrote a user on Weibo, using the Chinese government term for the type of reinforcement and uncritical tone he prefers to see in the news coverage.
The publication received more than 27,000 likes. But all comments below the post were finally deleted, and new comments have been banned.
The employees of the Chinese news organizations described this week a mandatory change of tone in their stories and new orders to respond to the official line.
The journalists of the Xinhua news agency, for example, have been asked to keep their coverage of the virus positive, according to internal instructions seen by The New York Times. They were ordered not to continue mentioning the fact that the World Health Organization had declared a global health emergency and did not cover all infections discovered abroad.
"Just cover what needs to be covered," the instructions said.
In the rest of China's news landscape, articles on a wide range of topics have been blocked or deleted online in recent days.
They include a report in the Caijing financial news magazine about deaths in Wuhan that may not have been counted in the official count; a first-hand account of a funeral home in Wuhan; and even an interview with the head of a popular restaurant chain that said he could run out of cash in a few months if the virus is not contained.
Beijing is moving to strengthen its management of the epidemic as governments around the world continue to separate from China to prevent cases of coronavirus from being imported.
Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, said Wednesday that it would begin to require all people arriving from mainland China to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Hong Kong has 21 confirmed cases of coronaviruses, including three that were transmitted locally.
Carrie Lam, the city's chief official, has resisted the demands of some legislators and medical workers to close the border completely, calling it discriminatory and not in line with W.H.O. guidelines But she has promulgated a series of measures, including the closure of all but three border crossings, which have resulted in a sharp drop in entries from the mainland.
The United States and other countries have also imposed entry restrictions on visitors to China. Such measures have led the global travel industry to chaos.
Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of Italy said in an interview with The Associated Press that the ban on flights from Italy to commercial flights to and from China, implemented on January 30, could soon ease now that they are being installed Thermal scanners at airports throughout Italy and taking the temperatures of passengers arriving from all foreign flights.
Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong-based international airline, has asked its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of vacations without pay. The airline has already cut almost all flights to and from mainland China and has said it will reduce flights through its network, as it faces its greatest emergency since the financial crisis of 2009.
Nine passengers and a crew member on a cruise with 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members and quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, tested positive for the coronavirus, the Princess Cruises cruise line said Wednesday.
The ship arrived in Yokohama on Tuesday, but authorities did not allow anyone to leave. It was discovered that an 80-year-old Hong Kong resident who had landed before in his hometown was infected.
On Wednesday, hundreds of Americans who had been in Wuhan when the outbreak worsened arrived in California on two evacuation flights organized by the United States government. On Wednesday the twelfth case of the coronavirus in the United States was confirmed.
Amid the sadness, scientists in China provided a glimmer of hope this week. Chinese researchers reported preliminary success with a new approach to treat coronavirus.
The researchers combined Arbidol, an antiviral drug used in Russia and China to treat the flu, with Darunavir, the anti-H.I.V. medication, for the treatment of patients with the coronavirus, according to Changjiang News, a state-backed newspaper in Wuhan.
The researchers did not say how many patients had been treated with the combination therapy, and it might be too early to assess its effectiveness. The findings have not been reviewed by external experts.
The reports were provided by Austin Ramzy, Elaine Yu and Alexandra Stevenson of Hong Kong, and Sui-Lee Wee of Singapore. Wang Yiwei and Amber Wang contributed to the investigation.