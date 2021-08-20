Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SHANGHAI — China’s securities regulator said on Friday it supports the rollout of A-share index futures in Hong Kong.

The move would provide more risk-management tools for overseas investors and help to attract more long-term foreign capital into the mainland China stock market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)