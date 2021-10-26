China Supply Chain Risk Gives Little-Known Indian Stocks a Boost

Article content (Bloomberg) — China’s darkening supply-chain clouds have brought a silver lining to some lesser-known Indian stocks, in particular those which stand to benefit from expanding global supplier lists as well as the nation’s efforts to create worldwide champions. Electronic-parts maker Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. has jumped more than 80% this year, partly driven by hopes that the Samsung Electronics Co. supplier will be able to successfully sell its products globally. Amber Enterprises India Ltd., an air conditioner parts supplier to LG Electronics Inc., is up more than 40% on similar expectations, handily beating the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index. Dixon and Amber each rose by at least 3% on Tuesday.

Article content The outperformance shows some investors are expecting India to widen its presence in the global supply chain as factories in China face pressure from its zero-Covid policy, energy crisis, green goals, regulatory crackdown on private enterprises and trade tensions with Washington. India already boasts of a large swathe of companies exporting pharmaceuticals and software services to the U.S. and Europe. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. analysts including Amit Mahawar drew comparisons between Dixon, and global electronic parts giants Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. and Pegatron Corp. in a note earlier this month. READ: Pandemic Has India Scrambling to Boost its Manufacturing Sector “A lot of these stocks have gained on the concept of global companies looking to diversify away from China,” said Sumeet Rohra, a fund manager at Smartsun Capital Pte. in Singapore. Still, “one needs to be cautious due to their high valuations.”