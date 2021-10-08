China stocks rise on strong services data, easing Sino-U.S. tensions

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese shares rose on Friday after a week-long national holiday, helped by encouraging service sector data and easing political tensions with the United States.

The CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 4,918.45 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,579.96 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 24,636.46 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 8,690.51.

** Activity in China’s services sector returned to growth in September as a major COVID-19 outbreak in the eastern province of Jiangsu receded, a private-sector survey showed on Friday, offering some support to a slowing economy.