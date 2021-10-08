China stocks rise on strong services data, easing Sino-U.S. tensions

** Activity in China’s services sector returned to growth in September as a major COVID-19 outbreak in the eastern province of Jiangsu receded, a private-sector survey showed on Friday, offering some support to a slowing economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3%, to 4,929.94, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,592.17 points.

SHANGHAI — China stocks closed higher on Friday after a week-long national holiday, helped by encouraging service sector data and easing political tensions with the United States.

Article content

** But tourism data during the Golden Week holiday was weak, fueling hopes for more policy easing.

** “Sluggish golden week data bode poorly for retail sales growth in October,” Nomura analysts said in a note. “We expect Beijing to ramp up its monetary and fiscal support.”

** The consumer staples and the tourism shares jumped over 3% each.

** The U.S. and China have agreed in principle for their presidents to hold a virtual meeting before year’s end after high-level talks meant to improve communication between the two big powers.

** The agriculture sub-index gained 3.4%, while the insurance sub-index added 5.3%.

** The coal sub-index slumped 4.1%, after China’s top coal region has told mines to boost output immediately, the latest attempt by authorities to boost coal supply amid record-high prices and shortages of electricity.

** The real estate firms dropped 1.5% as markets reopened with few clues as to how regulators propose to contain the contagion from cash-strapped China Evergrande Group’s debt problems. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)