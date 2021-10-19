China stocks rise on consumption, agri boost; HK up

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks rose on Tuesday, led by consumer staples and agriculture stocks, while tech giants drove the Hang Seng benchmark to a 5-week high.

The CSI300 index rose 0.9% to 4,920.68 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,593.23.

The Hang Seng index added 1.2% to 25,708.52. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.4% to 9,097.88.

** Consumer staples added 2.2%, rebounding from a sharp drop in the previous session as the sector was spooked by Xi Jinping’s call for the expansion of a consumption tax.