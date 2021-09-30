China stocks rise as power-intensive sectors rebound

Article content SHANGHAI — China stocks rose on Thursday despite data showing weaker-than-expected September factory activity, as power-intensive sectors rebounded after Beijing stepped up efforts to quell power shortage fears. Tech stocks dragged down Hong Kong shares on China’s plan to tighten its grip on the algorithms technology companies use to attract users. The CSI300 index rose 0.5% to 4,857.53 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,549.46.

Article content The Hang Seng index dropped 0.9% to 24,450.73. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1% to 8,663.46. ** China’s factory activity unexpectedly shrank in September as high raw material prices and power cuts pressured manufacturers in the world’s second-largest economy, while the services sector returned to expansion as COVID-19 outbreaks receded. ** Stocks hit by the recent power crunch rebounded as China stepped up to commit coal supply ahead of the winter season. ** The power-intensive sectors, non-ferrous metal , steel and chemicals, rose between 1.6% and 2.7%. ** The real estate sub-index gained 0.8% after China’s central bank said financial institutions should maintain a stable and healthy development of the property market and protect consumer rights.