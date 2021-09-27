China Stocks Rise as Liquor Firms Surge to Offset Power-Cut Woes

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Shares of Chinese liquor drove advances in the mainland market, even as materials stocks fall due to concerns over power curbs that have hurt large swathes of manufacturing in the country.

Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai Co. climbed as much as 10% while Luzhou Laojiao Co. also soared by the daily limit. The CSI 300 Consumer Staple Index jumped as much as 8.4%, set for the best day since 2008.

Pledges by Moutai’s new chairman Ding Xiongjun at a Friday shareholders’ meeting on long-term reforms, such as changes in distribution channels and pricing, should boost the prospects of rising selling prices as well as volumes, Sinolink Securities Co. analysts including Liu Chenqian wrote in a note. They expected an “acceleration period in earnings” next year and in 2023.