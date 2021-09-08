China stocks mixed on cenbank prudent monetary policy stance

Article content
SHANGHAI — China shares were mixed on Wednesday as central bank officials vowed to maintain prudent monetary policy, while state media said the country’s long-term economic policy remains unchanged.
The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,980.55 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%, to 3,679.18 points.
The Shanghai Composite Index hit its highest in six months on Tuesday.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% to 26,217.38 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5% to 9,421.65.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
** China’s central bank officials said liquidity supply and demand will remain basically balanced in coming months and China will maintain prudent monetary policy and not resort to flood-like stimulus.
** Based on the message, Nomura lowered the probability of a targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in September-October to 50% from 70% previously.
** “The PBoC could opt to use some alternative low-profile and more targeted tools for supporting groups such as SMEs,” said Nomura in a note, citing small-and-medium enterprises.
** State media outlet People’s Daily said on Wednesday China’s long-term economic policy remains unchanged and regulations on its industries are to promote their healthy development.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
** The consumer staples sub-index, the semiconductor sub-index and the machinery sub-index fell 1.4%, 1%, and 1.6%, respectively.
** Resource-related stocks jumped 2%.
** In Hong Kong, the tech sub-index dropped 0.9%, while the financials sub-index and the comsumer staples sub-index both went down 1%.
** China Evergrande Group rose 0.8% before falling more than 2% in morning trading, after Fitch Ratings cut the ratings of the indebted developer and two of its subsidiaries on Wednesday, the latest in a series of downgrades targeting the group. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.