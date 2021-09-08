China stocks mixed on cenbank prudent monetary policy stance

Article content

SHANGHAI — China shares were mixed on Wednesday as central bank officials vowed to maintain prudent monetary policy, while state media said the country’s long-term economic policy remains unchanged.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,980.55 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%, to 3,679.18 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index hit its highest in six months on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% to 26,217.38 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5% to 9,421.65.