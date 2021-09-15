China stocks mixed as weak growth data weighs; Hong Kong down

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese shares traded mixed on Wednesday as weak factory and retail growth data weighed on sentiment. Hong Kong stocks were dragged lower by tech and casino gaming stocks.

The CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 4,899.96 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,673.86.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.0% to 25,259.66. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7% to 9,022.64.

** China’s factory and retail sectors faltered in August, with output and sales growth hitting one-year lows as fresh coronavirus outbreaks and supply disruptions threatened the country’s economic recovery.