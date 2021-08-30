China stocks mixed as investors await PMI data

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese blue-chips slipped on Monday while Shanghai stocks rose slightly as market participants waited for purchasing manager surveys for manufacturing and services to see if a trend of slowing growth will continue.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,817.28 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,534.22.

** The Hang Seng index climbed 0.4% to 25,495.91. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.1% to 8,970.48.

** U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank will remain patient as it tries to nurse the economy back to full employment and gave no new clues on the start of bond-buying taper. He made the comments virtually at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic symposium.