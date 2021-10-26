China stocks inch higher on IT gains; Hong Kong slips

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks edged up on Tuesday, led by information technology stocks, while sustained worries over a planned pilot real estate tax scheme weighed on sentiment.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 4,985.23 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,612.88.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4% to 26,028.94. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8% to 9,251.00.

** Property firms extended losses, down 2.6%, fueled by concerns over a planned pilot real estate tax scheme.