China stocks falter on return from holiday on Evergrande contagion fears

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks opened sharply lower on their return from a public holiday, playing catch-up with global markets which were roiled at the start of the week by fears of a messy collapse of cash-strapped Chinese developer Evergrande Group.

Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index lost more than 1% in opening deals on Wednesday.

The CSI300 Real Estate index started nearly 2% lower, but recouped losses in early trading. The CSI300 Banking Index fell nearly 3%.

Evergrande’s Hong Kong-listed shares tumbled over 10% during the first two days of the week, when mainland markets were closed for the mid-Autumn Festival. Fears of spillover effect knocked property and banking shares and roiled global markets.

The Hong Kong market was shut on Wednesday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)