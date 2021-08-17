Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

China shares fell the most in three weeks on Tuesday, as a gloomy economic outlook weighed on consumer and cyclical stocks, while fresh regulatory tightening hit tech plays.

The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 2.1% to 4,837.40, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2% to 3,446.98 points. Both indexes had their worst day since July 27.

Sharp deceleration in China’s factory output and retail sales in July dented confidence.

“We expect growth to slow further in the next few months,” said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist of Pinpoint Asset Management.