China stocks fall as frenzy over policy easing ebbs

SHANGHAI — China stocks fell on Friday, as shares of real-estate developers retreated from a frenzy fanned by bets on policy easing in the property sector in the previous session.

** The CSI300 index was down 0.3% at 4,883.56 points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,532.57 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.2% to 25,302.94 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3% to 9,078.21.

** For the week, the Shanghai Composite index added 1.2%, set for the biggest weekly gain in two months. The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7%, gaining the most in three weeks.