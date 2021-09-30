China stocks end higher as weak factory data fan easing hopes

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks closed up on Thursday as weaker-than-expected September factory activity raised hopes for more policy easing, while power-intensive sectors rebounded after Beijing stepped up efforts to quell fears of a power shortage.

** The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,568.17 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7%, to 4,866.38.

** Quarterly, the CSI300 Index dropped 6.8%, the biggest loss since the first quarter of 2020.

** China’s factory activity unexpectedly shrank in September as high raw material prices and power cuts pressured manufacturers in the world’s second-largest economy, while the services sector returned to expansion as COVID-19 outbreaks receded.