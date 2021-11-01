China stocks close lower on hit from recent COVID-19 outbreaks

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks closed lower on Monday as recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the country weighed on consumption, tourism and the broader services sector.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 4,890.69, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,544.48.

** Shares in consumer staples, tourism and transport dropped between 0.8% and 2.9%.

** Activity in China’s services sector grew at a slower pace in October as the country combats small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks hitting mainly the north.