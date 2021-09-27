China State Grid vows to ensure people’s basic power supply

Article content

BEIJING — The State Grid Corporation of China pledged it would take comprehensive measures to ensure people’s basic power usage demand and will “try its best” to avoid the situation of power cuts, it said in a statement on Monday.

The company will coordinate the deployment of resources and fully take advantage of the power grid platform, it said.

It also vows to strictly implement government’s orderly electricity use plan and to ensure safe and reliable power usage.

Chinese provinces and regions had recently been undergoing power curbs from residential to industrial sectors amid government’s energy consumption controls and tight coal supply. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton, Editing by Louise Heavens)