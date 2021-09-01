China starts latest metal auctions after Xi’s call for better reserves system

Article content BEIJING — China kicked off auctions for another 150,000 tonnes of industrial metals on Wednesday, the third round of sales from its state reserves this year as Beijing aims to ease the pressure of high commodity prices on businesses. The world’s top metals consumer is offering processors and manufacturers the chance to bid for 30,000 tonnes of copper, 70,000 tonnes of aluminum and 50,000 tonnes of zinc reserves on online platforms operated by state-run metals firms from 0900 Beijing time (0100 GMT).

The metal in Wednesday's auctions is being sold off in small batches, typically of 100-250 tonnes. Information on sales completed early in the bidding session, which is slated to run until 1000 GMT, was not immediately visible on the platforms. The latest round brings the total amount of metal released by the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration in the past two months to 420,000 tonnes. Before the first auctions in early July, China had not held public sales of state metal reserves for more than a decade. In a top-level meeting on Monday, China's President Xi Jinping underlined the importance of managing state reserves and said the country would build a unified strategic and emergency reserves system.