China sovereign fund CIC posts 14.07% overseas investment return in 2020 By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – Sovereign fund China Investment Corp (CIC) said on Friday it had booked a 14.07% net return on overseas investment in 2020.

Its annualised accumulative investment return for 2010 to 2020 was 6.82%, exceeding the fund’s performance review target, the company said.

Headquartered in Beijing, CIC was founded in 2007 to help China earn a higher return on its foreign exchange reserves.

It managed 5.19 trillion yuan ($801.05 billion) worth of state assets at the end of 2020, its earnings report showed.

The fund is also a shareholder in China’s largest policy and state banks including China Development Bank Corp and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

($1 = 6.4790 renminbi)