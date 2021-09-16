China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules -Bloomberg News

Article content

China is reviewing new games to ensure they meet stricter criteria for content and protection of children, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd to Netease Inc to make sure they comply with fresh curbs imposed in August, the report https://bloom.bg/3hEq8ix said.

Tencent declined to comment on the report, and Netease did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.