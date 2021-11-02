China Should Eliminate Tariffs on Clean Tech, Hank Paulson Says 

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson said China’s tariffs on imports of clean technologies and services need to be reduced or eliminated as part of the global effort to reach climate goals.

“There’s a huge market,” Paulson said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview as part of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. “The trick is for us to not become competitors.”

What China commits to do by 2050 “makes very little difference,” Paulson said. The goal is to “look at how both countries can work together to help China significantly reduce their carbon emissions over the next 10 years.”