China should advance property tax legislation – think tank

Article content

BEIJING — China should advance the legislation of a proposed property tax and hold the line on speculative purchases, a state think tank said, underlining Beijing’s resolve to tame the once unruly property market despite ongoing upheaval in the sector.

Last month, the top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament said it will roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions.

A property tax could deter speculators and cool surging home prices that have created an affordability crisis in recent years. More broadly, such a tax on home owners is seen by analysts and investors as presenting one of the most profound changes to China’s real estate policies.