China Shares Rise on Reopen From Holiday With Consumer Strength

Article content (Bloomberg) — Chinese shares advanced after mainland markets reopened from a week-long holiday, with consumer staples and tech shares showing resilience in the face of regulatory and economic uncertainty. The benchmark CSI 300 Index closed up 1.3%, with top performers including Huadong Medicine Co. and China Fortune Land Development Co. Despite a tumultuous period globally while onshore markets were closed, local traders started Friday on the front foot, taking a cue from a buoyant session overnight in China stocks listed on Wall Street.

Article content “There’s a risk-on sentiment in the market — the U.S. rebounded strongly, Hong Kong is back to where it started during Mid-Autumn festival,” Bocom International chief strategist Hao Hong said on Bloomberg TV. “There should be a markup on the technical basis for the mainland market today.” The CSI’s sub-indexes of consumer staple and discretionary stocks advanced 2.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Still, trading volumes on the CSI were lower than the average over the past 30 days. How enduring Friday’s gains will be remains uncertain for investors amid problems ranging from an energy shortage to debts of property developers and an ongoing regulatory crackdown on private enterprise. The China Evergrande Group debt crisis still casts a shadow over the wider market. A dollar-bond default this week by Fantasia Holdings Group Co. is a reminder of the risks.