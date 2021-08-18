Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

China shares rebounded on Wednesday, after sharp falls in the previous session, as financial stocks bounced back on Beijing’s vow to forestall major financial risks, while defense plays gained amid rising geo-political tensions.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 4,894.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% to 3,485.29.

** Financial chips led the gains, with the financials sub-index jumping 4.3%.

**Tuesday’s meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs said efforts should be made to strike a balance between ensuring stable economic growth and preventing financial risks, according to state media Xinhua.