China shares fall on wobbly economic recovery, regulatory tightening

Article content

SHANGHAI — China shares fell on Tuesday after data showed services sector activity contracted in August and as Beijing tightened rules around online gaming, but expectations of more economic policy support kept losses in check.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.75% at 3,501.54 and the smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.37%. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.34%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.64%, the consumer staples sector down 1.54% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.28%. ** China’s businesses and the broader economy came under increasing pressure in August as factory activity expanded at a slower pace while the services sector slumped into contraction, raising the likelihood of more policy support to boost growth.