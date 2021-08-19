Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content China shares fell on Thursday, as a gloomy economic outlook soured investor sentiment, while tech stocks led declines in Hong Kong. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 4,858.45 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,460.38. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.7% to 25,425.28. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.8% to 8,984.90. ** Resource-related stocks declined, with the sub-index losing 1.3%. The energy sub-index fell 2% and the coal sub-index slumped 2.3%.

Article content ** Financial chips retreated following yesterday’s gain, with the banking and brokerage sub-indexes down 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively. ** The semiconductor sub-index rose 3.1%, and an index tracking new energy vehicles went up 2.5% ** The tech-heavy STAR market rose 2.5% on the day. ** Defense sub-index extended its gains amid rising geo-political tensions and was up 2.2%. **In Hong Kong, tech stocks dragged the city’s Hang Seng Index. ** Chinese tech giant Alibaba fell 3.9% to record low of HK$165, in its seventh straight session of losses. ** China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday rebuked 43 apps for breaking data transfer rules. ** The list included an e-reading app owned by Alibaba Group, Tencent’s WeChat, as well as others managed by travel giant Trip.com, and video streamer iQiyi .