China shares fall as Evergrande woes weigh on property, financials

SHANGHAI — Chinese shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by real estate and financials after the country’s most-indebted developer warned of a risk of a cross-default.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.5% at 4,917.16, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4% to 3,662.6 points.

** Property developers tumbled 3.8%, while the financials sub-index shed 2.9% after cash-strapped China Evergrande Group warned of a risk of cross-default as real estate sales continued to plunge.