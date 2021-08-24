Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

China shares extended their gains on Tuesday, led by resources and liquor sectors, after the central bank pledged to stabilize the supply of credit and increase monetary support for small businesses and the economy.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.1% higher at 4,888.39, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% to 3,514.47 points.

** The resource sub-index, the new energy vehicle sub-index and the liquor sub-index led the gains, going up 2.8%, 2.7% and 2.8%, respectively.