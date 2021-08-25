Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SHANGHAI — China shares finished higher on Wednesday after China’s central bank boosted short-term funding to ease worries over tightening liquidity amid a faltering recovery, but losses in financial, tech and real estate sectors capped gins. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.74% at 3,540.38. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.2%, turning around from a small dip at midday. It was led by consumer staples firms, which rose 1.91%. ** China’s central bank offered 50 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, bigger than daily injections in recent months, in what traders saw as a bid to support liquidity and lift market sentiment.