China sets yuan mid-point at 4-month low, but basket index advances further

SHANGHAI — China’s central bank on Friday set its official yuan midpoint at the weakest level in four months to reflect falls in spot prices a day earlier.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4984 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 131 pips or 0.2% softer than the previous fix of 6.4853, and the weakest since April 21.

However, the weakened official guidance rate has pushed China’s trade-weighted yuan basket index higher again to 99, the highest since March 9, 2016, according to Reuters’ calculations based on official data.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)