China September copper imports post first gain in five months

Article content

China’s copper imports rose in September from the previous month, customs data showed on Wednesday, snapping a run of five straight monthly declines as shipments held up by coronavirus pandemic curbs arrived in the country.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into top copper consumer China were 406,016 tonnes in September, the General Administration of Customs said.

That was up 3% from 394,017 tonnes in August – the lowest import figure since June 2019 – but still down nearly 44% from September 2020, which was the second-highest monthly total on record.