China Sept trade surplus with the United States at $42 billion By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s trade surplus with the United States stood at $42 billion in September, Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday, up from $37.68 billion in August.

For the first nine months of the year, the surplus was $280 billion, up from $237.99 billion during the first eight months of 2021.

Last week, top trade officials from the United States and China reviewed the implementation of the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement.

The United States has been pressing China to hold its commitments under a ‘Phase 1’ trade deal which has eased a long running tariff war between the world’s two largest economies.

