China Sept meat imports fall 17% from year earlier -customs

BEIJING — China’s meat imports in September fell sharply from a year ago to their lowest in 19 months, customs data showed on Wednesday, as cheap domestic pork cut demand for overseas supply.

China brought in 694,000 tonnes of meat in September, down 17% from the same month a year ago, according to the General Administration of Customs. Shipments in the first nine months of the year were 7.38 million tonnes, down 0.4% from last year’s volumes, the data showed.

September imports were also down from the 758,000 tonnes brought in during August and were the lowest since February 2020.