China Sept exports rise 28.1% y/y, better than forecast By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports in September rose 28.1% from a year earlier, and imports increased 17.6%, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would rise 21% from a year earlier, after growing 25.6% in August.

Imports were expected to have expanded 20% from a year earlier, after rising 33.1% in August.

China posted a trade surplus of $66.76 billion in September, against the poll’s forecast for a $46.8 billion surplus and $58.34 billion surplus in August.

