China Sept copper imports snap 5-month fall as delayed shipments arrive

Article content China’s copper imports in September snapped a run of five month-on-month declines, customs data showed on Wednesday, as shipments held up in ports of the world’s biggest user of the metal became available after coronavirus curbs were eased. The country’s copper imports for the third quarter, however, fell to a more than two-year low, chiefly because prices remained elevated in July and August. Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into China were 406,016 tonnes in September, the General Administration of Customs said.

Article content That was up 3% from 394,017 tonnes in August – the lowest import figure since June 2019 – but still down nearly 44% from September 2020, which was the second-highest monthly total on record. In the first nine months of 2021, China’s copper imports were down 19.5% year-on-year at 4.1 million tonnes. Imports for the third quarter of the year came in at 1.224 million tonnes, its lowest quarterly levels since the second quarter of 2019. Activity in China’s manufacturing sector, a major copper consumer, shrank in September due to wider curbs on electricity use and elevated input prices. However, last month’s copper imports swelled due to late arrivals of cargoes that were held up by congestion at Chinese ports in August as COVID-19 cases led to stricter disinfection measures.