China sells 88.5% of wheat offered at state reserves auction

BEIJING — China sold 891,938 tonnes of wheat, or 88.5% of the total on offer, in the first auction of state reserves since the new harvest, the National Grain Trade Center said on Monday.

The grain was sold at an average price of 2,366 yuan ($371) per tonne, according to the notice, lower than the current cash prices of wheat.

Chinese feed producers snapped up wheat from the state stockpiles during auctions in the last crop year, to replace corn, as prices of the latter grain soared to record levels.