China seen holding benchmark rate in Sept, some expect more liquidity support

SHANGHAI — China is set to leave its benchmark lending rate steady for the 17th month at its September fixing next Wednesday, a Reuters survey showed, but market participants expect more targeted liquidity measures as the economy grapples with the fallout of the Delta variant. Nineteen traders and analysts, or 95% of 20 participants, in the snap poll predicted no change in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) kept the interest rate on its medium-term loans steady this week.

The remaining one respondent forecast a marginal cut of 5 basis points to the one-year LPR and expected no change to the five-year tenor, which influences the pricing of mortgages. Authorities have stepped up measures to cool the property market this year amid rising home prices and financial risk concerns. The one-year LPR is currently at 3.85%, and the five-year rate is at 4.65%. The expectations for a steady LPR fixing come after the PBOC rolled over 600 billion yuan ($93.04 billion) worth of medium-term loans this week, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 17th month in a row. The interest rate on the medium-term lending facility (MLF) serves as a guide for the LPR, and many traders and analysts say any adjustment to the LPR should mimic changes to the borrowing cost of MLF loans.