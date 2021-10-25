China Seeks to Allay Growth Slowdown Fears in Xinhua Report

Article content (Bloomberg) — China sought to allay concerns about the economy’s slowdown with a lengthy state media report outlining how the government is managing risks and remains confident about achieving its targets for the year. Weaker growth in the third quarter was the result of fading low-base effects and various short-term shocks such as floods and virus outbreaks, according to a commentary published Sunday by the official Xinhua News Agency. The report, which Xinhua said was based on interviews with authoritative experts, was republished by major newspapers including Securities Times and People’s Daily on their websites or social media accounts.

Article content Xinhua said policy makers were determined not to flood the economy with stimulus, while cutting its reliance on property and debt. Policy tools are ample should authorities want to boost growth, it said. Read More: Chinese Economy Risks Deeper Slowdown Than Markets Realize Economic growth in the fourth quarter and next year still faces many challenges, such as structural problems in employment and the widening gap between factory and consumer inflation, according to the report. But it’s important to have confidence that China can achieve its targets this year and quality development in the long term, Xinhua said. Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong Ltd., said the commentary suggests “authorities may want to manage expectations and soothe sentiment” after weak third-quarter economic data.