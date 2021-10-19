China says will help relieve “distress” of small companies

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao said the country will take action to relieve the “distress and concerns” of small- and medium-sized enterprises, in an interview posted in the official People’s Daily on Tuesday.

China will “make full use of fiscal funds and policy-based financial tools to increase support for SMEs,” said Wang, according to the paper.

The country has more than 13 million enterprises, of which more than 99% are SMEs, said Wang.

The government will create more development opportunities for such firms, Wang added.

China’s economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.

