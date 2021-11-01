China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility

Article content SHANGHAI — A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday. The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural origin and a lab leak were both plausible hypotheses to explain how SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, first infected humans, but that the truth may never be known.

Article content In a response Sunday on the website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang said “a lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie,” adding that U.S. intelligence services “have a reputation for fraud and deception.” “The tracing of the origins of the novel coronavirus is a serious and complex issue that should and can only be researched through the cooperation of global scientists,” he said. China has consistently denied allegations that the virus was leaked from a specialist laboratory in the city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first identified at the end of 2019. Wang also repeated China’s calls for the United States to open up its own laboratory at Fort Detrick to international experts. A joint study by China and the World Health Organization published this year all but ruled out the theory that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory, saying that the most likely hypothesis was that it infected humans naturally, probably via the wildlife trade.