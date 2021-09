Article content

BEIJING — China will start collecting temporary deposits of up to 48.6% on U.S. polyphenylene ether from Sept. 7, the country’s commerce ministry said on Monday, as it issued a preliminary ruling on the anti-dumping case against the U.S. import.

Polyphenylene ether is a polymer prized for its heat resistance and used in the automotive and electronics industries.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens)